Photo Exhibition - Online

New Solo Show: ‘Civilization’ by Damien Aubin

March 1- 31, 2026

Aircraft, United Arab Emirates / Artist: Damien Aubin

Damien Aubin presents Civilization, a photographic series exploring environments shaped by human ambition and constructed at a scale that exceeds individual presence. Through images of monumental architectural and industrial spaces — whether operational, meticulously maintained, or marked by abandonment — Damien Aubin examines how structure persists beyond visible human activity.

Rather than documenting decay, the series focuses on the endurance of systemic forms. Human presence recedes, allowing massive, organized frameworks to dominate the image. Within their apparent coherence, a subtle tension emerges: a misalignment between monumental scale and lived experience, between operational systems and the tangible reality of the body.

Residential Towers, Yanjing, China / Artist: Damien Aubin

Civilization reflects on what remains when function becomes uncertain — not ruin as spectacle, but inertia as condition. These structures continue to impose their logic, lingering as quiet evidence of a civilization that persists beyond its immediate utility.

Damien Aubin

Urban Complex, Dubai / Artist: Damien Aubin
