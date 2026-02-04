People and Emotion in international Kolkata book fair…

A book lover family searching the lay out plan of the 49th International Kolkata book fair to find out their favorite book stalls.

The International Kolkata Book Fair (popularly known as Boi Mela) is not merely a commercial event—it is a seasonal heartbeat, to the people of West Bengal If Durga Puja is the soul festival of Bengal, the Book Fair is its intellect. In 2026, as the 49th edition unfolds at the Boimela Prangan in Salt Lake, the public emotion remains a unique blend of intellectual fervor, nostalgia, and a democratic carnival spirit.

This year, the fair has reached new emotional heights with Argentina as the theme country. The connection is deeply sentimental, rooted in the historic 1924 meeting between Rabindranath Tagore and Victoria Ocampo, and fueled by the city’s modern-day obsession with Argentine football. For the first time, Ukraine is participating, showcasing its resilience through literature.

2026 marks the first year the fair is directly connected by Metro Rail (via Karunamoyee ), making the “pilgrimage” easier for families from Howrah and suburban districts, further deepening its reach as a “People’s Fair.”

The book lovers are gathered in front of the Argentina book stall in 49th International Kolkata book fair.