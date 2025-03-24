Pathuriaghata Street, a link to the past in the context of Kolkata’s present

Kolkata is an old city. In the words of a noted Bengali poet, “My city is not that old; You will not find any bones, coins, Chaitya Vihara of the past, you will not find any dirt anywhere in it. Suddenly, when the merchants came to the riverside, my city came down with muddy feet.”
In the late seventeenth century, the city of Kolkata gradually developed with three villages namely Sutanuti, Dihi Kalikata and Gobindapur. These three villages were the centres of trade. In the sixteenth century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, Europeans began to arrive. First came the Portuguese. Then the French, Dutch, British and Danes. But in 1757, the British rule in Bengal was firmly established through the defeat of Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah in the battle of Palashi. And along with that, Kolkata’s status and prestige began to rise. Kolkata became the capital of India. The British East India Company’s new trading ventures attracted even more Bengali entrepreneurial families to locate in Sutanati. Example, Tagore, Ghoshal, Deb, Dutta and Mitra.
These families provided the basis for the development of a new urban mercantile class in Bengal. The old areas of Kolkata still silently tell the stories of those past memories. Even though this Kolkata is now slowly moving forward on the path of a new change, a sad melody of history is still resounding in its heart in the context of the present time. One such old area is Pathuriaghata Street.
British Kolkata had two parts – Tank Square and Chowringhee was Sahebpara. And groups of people from the villages came to Kolkata and built houses on a piece of land. It was a very crowded area. There were also people of respectability. Some of them were kings, some held the title of Rai Bahadur. These upper-class Bengali Hindu businessmen also lived in Pathuriaghata, Jorasanko, and Shobhabazar. The palatial homes of these wealthy people can still be seen in this Pathuriaghata Street area. Yet, while wandering around the alleys here, the colonial architecture of the houses of that era is still eye-catching. It feels good to stop and stand in front of them. Besides, on one side is the busy Rabindra Sarani, lined with countless brass and copper shops.
This road, Pathuriaghata Street, has started next to it. An elite neighbourhood. The attraction here is still Durga Puja. Along with the Durga Puja of the Pathuriaghata Panch Palli Club, many people still flock to see the puja of the old houses. Especially the puja of Khelat Ghosh house and Manmatha Nath Ghosh’s house is still famous. The worship of the deity Singha Bahini of the Mullicks family is steeped in tradition. The ‘Singha Bahini’ deity of the Mullicks family has a history of more than 1500 years. The members of the Tagore family were one of the oldest and most influential residents of the Pathuriaghata area. On one side of Pathuriaghata is Prasanna Kumar Thakur Street. If you go there even today, you can see the ruins of an old fort. This fort was once known as Tagore Castle. It was built by Jatindramohan Tagore in 1895. It is believed that Kali Kumar handed it over to his brother Prasannakumar Tagore.
Prasannakumar Tagore was a brilliant student of Hindu College, the editor of the magazine ‘Reformer’ and later founded the ‘Hindu Theatre’. Currently, there are small shops and godowns of Bihari, Marwari and Muslim communities in the Tagore Castle area. Many parts have been occupied and turned into colonies. Apart from some ruins of that Tagore Castle, there is no evidence of its existence anywhere today. Tagore Castle is located just a few streets away from the Natun Bazar. This market was built in 1871 by Raja Rajendra Mallick, one of the biggest traders of Kolkata. Rows of shops line both sides of the narrow lanes of the market. The market is still very architecturally impressive. The glory of the past has gone into the lap of time. During the British period, the educational excellence, cultural intelligence, social and political reforms of the Bengalis all contributed to the golden age of Kolkata.
At one time, the Bengalis were the most prosperous and famous business community in India. Today, this entire area is inhabited by Marari traders. Non-Bengali families live in the old houses. Migrant workers live in crowded places. Again, a part of a house has been rented out as a godown. The heart and glory of Bengali business and culture is almost gone in this area today. The domestic atmosphere of the neighbourhood is also disappearing due to commercial influence. The architecture and diversity of the houses still attract many tourists from home and abroad. Some people enter these houses and talk. On one side of this area, these old memories are still the heart of this city of Kolkata.