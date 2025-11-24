Scorched a thinking behind silence

The main theme of Silent Records comes from the idea that silence isn’t empty—it’s full of stories we never say out loud. In this album, every frame tries to capture those unspoken emotions. The burned pages represent memories that once felt heavy, but slowly turned into ash and disappeared. The shifting light and shadow show how a person moves through different phases of life—sometimes bright, sometimes dark, but always changing.

Through these images, I wanted to show how transformation doesn’t always happen with noise or chaos. Sometimes it happens quietly, deep inside us, where no one else can see. The fire in the first photo symbolizes the moment something inside finally breaks or heals, while the silence around it shows how personal and private that transformation really is.

Silent Records is basically my way of letting those quiet stories breathe—stories that come from pain, growth, letting go, and finding new meaning in things that once felt lost. Every photo carries its own silence, and together they create a journey where emotions speak louder than words.