Youngest son in front of the car wash – A moment of waiting, a glimpse into everyday life. August 2022

Unscripted Moments: Family Portraits in Everyday Life

My approach to human photography does not follow classical staging but is rooted in a documentary perspective that focuses on the authentic, the unplanned, and the unfiltered. I aim to depict people in their everyday contexts—not as idealized representations, but as they truly are, with all their emotions, interactions, and in-between moments.

The Family Portraits series captures fleeting encounters, intimacy, and relationships. These images arise spontaneously—whether during the attempt to position for a group photo or in unguarded moments where raw emotions surface. This immediacy and honesty are the foundation of my photographic work.

Youngest son in close-up – Lost in thought, a quiet moment. February 2024

Technically, I rely on available light, deliberately avoiding artificial lighting or staged setups. This allows me to respond flexibly to each situation without disrupting its natural rhythm. My approach is intuitive, as I have limited influence over composition—the moment dictates the frame. It requires rapid visual perception, an awareness of light, space, and perspective, and a deep trust in the creative process.

Beyond personal memories, these family portraits reflect on themes of closeness, identity, and transience. What may seem like an ordinary moment at first glance often reveals a profound emotional depth and human truth upon closer examination.

Youngest daughter in the museum – Past and present in dialogue. June 2024

My entire approach to photographing people is based on this principle: observe, allow, capture. I do not control the scene but let the interactions unfold. This results in intimate, honest portraits that transcend mere representation, bringing the everyday to life in its purest, most unfiltered form.

Family gathering seen through the car window – The moment before the actual photo. August 2024

Youngest son gaming – Immersed in the digital world while life continues outside. September 2023

Youngest daughter working – Focus, effort, and a fragment of daily life. August 2023

Eldest son with his wife – A moment of connection, framed by the kitchen setting. Christmas 2024

Eldest son cooking in the kitchen – In the midst of preparation, a captured moment. Christmas 2024

Eldest daughter with her daughter (my granddaughter) and youngest daughter – Between playfulness and deep family ties. August 2024