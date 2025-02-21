Documentary

Lost Pets. Behind every photograph is a story of a soul

Ira Wind21 February 2025
Belgrade is a city of pets. Dogs are very much loved here – they are in first place. Many families have 2-3 dogs. Cats are in second place, and also often 3-4 cats can live in one family.

Unfortunately, pets often run away: from fear or curiosity. And then on the streets of the city you can see announcements with a cry for help: “Help find!”

I wanted to make a short story on this topic.

Unfortunately, these pets were most likely not found.

Although, I know of cases with a happy ending. One of my friends personally saved a dog and returned it to its owners, who were over the moon, because they no longer believed or hoped.

True, my friend spent several hours to catch the scared dog, take him home, notice the missing dog poster and contact the owners. But it was all worth it, right!?

Take care of your pets, please!

Missing dog, answers to the name Lucky. Reward for finder: 500 euros. Winter 2024-2025
A white cat named King has gone missing.
Winter 2024-2025
Missing cat, answers to the name Mao.
Winter 2024-2025
Missing white cat, 100 euro reward.
Winter 2024-2025
Photo of Ira Wind

Ira Wind

I have been passionate about photography since childhood. My mother was a photographer and I loved being with her in a dark room with…

