Skrik / L’urlo / Schrei

Skrik

Foreign bodies
in my
mouth,
mouth
rips
these lips
joyously
–––––––––––––––
rstuv
wxyz
–––––––––––––––
speak
I can’t
then
I don’t exist,
I cannot,
well, I don’t exist
and that’s a really weird twist. 

L’urlo

Corpi estranei
nella mia
bocca,
bocca
squarcia queste labbra
con gioia
–––––––––––––––
rstuvzetax
rstiuvizetaics
–––––––––––––––
parlare
non posso io
allora non esisto,
non posso
allora non esisto io. 

Schrei

Fremde Körper
in meinem
Mund,
Mund
zerreißt diese Lippen
mit Freude
–––––––––––––––
rstuvztx
rstiuwizetaiks
–––––––––––––––
sprechen
kann ich nicht
daher existiere ich nicht,
kann daher nicht
sein.

29-12-1988 Palese (Bari, Italy)

Sebastiano Diciassette

Sebastiano Diciassette è nato a Bari. Sue liriche e racconti sono stati pubblicati su varie antologie e riviste. Dopo "Il cielo era sereno come…

