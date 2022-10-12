AAP Magazine #28 Streets

Our twenty-eighth printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “STREET”.

Encyclopedia Britannica defines Street photography has “a genre that records everyday life in a public place.”

Photographers have been documenting their environment since the invention of photography. The image “View of the Boulevard du Temple” by Louis-Jacques-Mandé Daguerre, shows a Parisian street in 1838. Later encouraged by improvements in the portability and quality of cameras many photographers decided to record urban life. Charles Nègre, Eugene Atget, Alfred Stieglitz, Andre Kertesz, Berenice Abbott, Henri Cartier Bresson, Brassaï, Walker Evans, Robert Frank, Diane Arbus, Vivian Maier, Garry Winogrand, Lee Friedlander, William Eggleston… are amongst the many iconic photographers who captured changes in the fast-paced world of life in towns and cities.

Capturing the essence of the urban lifestyle is now both a popular form of art and an important medium of communicating the heart and soul of a society and its people.

Send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio – capturing the weird and wonderful moments unfolding around you! The subject is completely up to you. Any capture method or process, whether digital or analog, including monochromatic toning, is welcome.

Winners

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning portfolio published in AAP Magazine#28, extensive press coverage and global recognition

All winners will have their work published in the eighth printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com.

1st Place winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 28: STREET

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume 28: STREET

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 28: STREET

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention

The next twelve winners (ranked from 4 to 15) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Vol.28.