OPEN CALL: Apocalypse and rebirth

Society, economy, environment, man, possibility, understanding, escape, future.

This call is open to all those who want to give their own interpretation and vision on this topic with photographs, texts, illustrations and any other form that comes to mind. Send your projects with a brief description and your contacts exclusively via wetransfer to associazionediy@gmail.com. Entries submitted by other methods will not be evaluated.

The deadline is August 31 and the selected projects will be published in a paper edition that will be available on Blurb and exhibited in a traveling exhibition that will start from Milan.

Participation is free but those wishing to support us can make a voluntary donation on Paypal at associazionediy@gmail.com

We ask you to send us the images in web format (maximum 20 photos) in low resolution. the selected authors will be contacted at the end of the call to send high resolution images.

The images must be your property and you must have permission to use them. We undertake to treat the materials received according to the regulations of copyright.

The publication is free and without compensation for anyone, in the spirit of non-profit sharing of Associazione DIY.

