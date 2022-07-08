All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk’ by Steve Hoffman

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July & August 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk.

Snuggling together © Steve Hoffman

CONEY ISLAND BEYOND THE BOARDWALK

Coney Island Beyond the boardwalk is the title of this project. I am a documentary photographer who has who spent the last dozen years working with and photographing the people that live the housing projects in Coney Island. I mainly like to record people in their homes and places of worship. I give each person a copy of their picture. When I started this project, I worked with film and would come on Saturday morning with a group of pictures and people would line at the basketball court on 24th street to see if I had their photo. Many times, a mother or a sister would say that’s my brother or my grandma and I would give them the picture. The projects are like one enormous family. Everyone knows everyone else. Even though I now work with digital I still make photos to give out. My greatest thrill is to go to someone’s apartment and see my photos hanging on the wall.

Photo Exhibition online

Title: Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk

Start Date 01-07-2022 • End Date 31-08-2022

Venue: All About Photo (United States)

Link: www.all-about-photo.com