Photo Exhibition

Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk by Steve Hoffman

Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 8 July 2022
0 100

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk’ by Steve Hoffman

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel, is the curator for this month’s show.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July & August 2022 and includes twenty photographs from the series Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk.

Snuggling together © Steve Hoffman

CONEY ISLAND BEYOND THE BOARDWALK

Coney Island Beyond the boardwalk is the title of this project. I am a documentary photographer who has who spent the last dozen years working with and photographing the people that live the housing projects in Coney Island. I mainly like to record people in their homes and places of worship. I give each person a copy of their picture. When I started this project, I worked with film and would come on Saturday morning with a group of pictures and people would line at the basketball court on 24th street to see if I had their photo. Many times, a mother or a sister would say that’s my brother or my grandma and I would give them the picture. The projects are like one enormous family. Everyone knows everyone else. Even though I now work with digital I still make photos to give out. My greatest thrill is to go to someone’s apartment and see my photos hanging on the wall.

Photo Exhibition online
Title: Coney Island Beyond the Boardwalk
Start Date 01-07-2022 • End Date 31-08-2022
Venue: All About Photo (United States)
Link: www.all-about-photo.com

Wedding picture on the wall © Steve Hoffman
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Sandrine Hermand-Grisel Follow on Twitter 8 July 2022
0 100
Photo of Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel

Sandrine Hermand-Grisel is a professional photographer who specializes in Fine Art Photography. She grew up in Paris, France and in London, UK before she moved to the United States with her family in 2006. She decided to use her knowledge of the photography world to become the curator of the website, All About Photo, which she founded in 2013. Much more than a cultural agenda, All About Photo is a source of information for photographers as well as a showcase platform for talented artists.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button