New Call for Entry: AAP Magazine #25 B&W

All About Photo launches the new edition of AAP Magazine B&W.

Black and white photography evokes poetry, nostalgia. The timelessness of black and white images focuses on its subjects, highlights contrasts, lines and enhances the power of light.

The contest is open to any B&W photography interpretation, from photojournalism, street photography, artistic photography, portrait, nudes, landscapes, nature, wildlife, urban, architecture, fashion, fine art, or documentary photography.

Applications will be assessed on three criteria: creativity, originality and the visual / emotional impact of the image. The winners will be announced on All About Photo and social media.

Please send us a cohesive body of work or portfolio. Only a unified group of photos will be published in AAP Magazine.

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine #25, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All winners will have their work published in the 25th printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of of All About Photo.

© Joseph-Philippe Bevillard
© Terese Conway

PRIZES:

1st Place winner
Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).
Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 25: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner
Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).
Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume Volume 25: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner
Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).
Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume Volume 25: B&W
One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com
Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention
The next seventeenth winners (ranked from 4 to 20) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Volume 25: B&W
They will receive one free copy of the magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of All About Photo.

International Photography Awards: AAP Magazine #25 B&W
Start Date: 24-05-2022 • End Date: 14-06-2022
Venue: All About Photo (United States)

