We stand with 🇺🇦 STOP WAR
Report

In India’s Buddhist-Majority Leh, Muslims Mark Ashura

Photo of Katarzyna Rybarczyk Katarzyna Rybarczyk14 August 2022
0 95

Leh

India

As Muslims worldwide observed Ashura on Tuesday 9 August, a procession took place also in India’s predominantly Buddhist Leh. Despite divides between Buddhists and Muslims in India, the event was peaceful.

Ashura is the tenth day of Muharram which is the first month of the Islamic calendar. It commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, a grandson of the Islamic prophet Muhammad, who lost his life in the battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Ashura participants putting on Islamic headscarves in preparation for the ritual | Leh, India, 9 August 2022

Although India’s Leh is predominantly Buddhist, it is also home to a large Shia Muslim population so thousands of people gathered on Tuesday to mourn together.

They had Islamic headbands on and were holding Shia flags and banners with the words of Imam Hussain. Some were wearing t-shirts with slogans opposing oppression, referring to the teachings of Imam Hussain, who said that ‘those who are silent when others are oppressed are guilty of oppression themselves.’

People gathering before the start of the procession | Leh, India, 9 August 2022

Typically, Shia Muslims mourn by walking together in a procession and rhythmically beating their chests while chanting Ya Hussain. Some, however, perform tatbir, a ritual which involves people beating themselves with chains and hitting their heads with knives until blood comes out. They do that to honour the innocent blood of Imam Hussain.

During the event, medics were walking around, treating some for excessive blood loss and fainting.

As tatbir is a form of self-harm, many Shia Muslims consider it to be haram and condemn the practice. While tens of people still do it in Leh, in most Muslim societies, self-flagellation does not take place on Ashura.

Procession going down the streets of Leh
Crowd of mourners taking part in Ashura
Men rhythmically beating their chests and chanting Ya Hussain
Some participants using chains to flog themselves
Men covered in blood after performing tatbir
A medic treating one of the participants
Chains used for self flagellation and a man taking a break from the ritual
Ashura participant wearing a t-shirt opposing oppression

Leave a rating ⇣

User Rating: 4.1 ( 6 votes)
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Katarzyna Rybarczyk Katarzyna Rybarczyk14 August 2022
0 95
Photo of Katarzyna Rybarczyk

Katarzyna Rybarczyk

Political Correspondent for Immigration Advice Service, I write articles about the struggles of communities living in low and middle-income countries and I take photographs showing the reality of daily day life there and the emotions of people I meet.
Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button