Underground Zagreb

The photo is taken in the underground tunnel of old Zagreb City. This huge construction was made during the WW2 and just recently opened for regular people. It used for art exhibitions nowadays. It is really amazing how we can change the purpose of war related subjects.
JM
I am from the most beautiful place on the planet, from Odessa. Being person from HR I like all about people (cooking good food, visiting nice places, meeting kind people). I truly believe that the bigger the problem the wider the smile and the dark sense of your humour always brings to the light side of your mood.
