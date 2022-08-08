Give shape to your vision! AAP Magazine 26

Our 26th printed issue of AAP Magazine will feature the best projects showcasing the theme “Shapes”.

A shape is the form of an object or its external boundary, outline, or external surface. Look around you, observe all the points, lines, patterns or silhouettes that surround us. Square or circle, triangle or hexagon, rectangle or oval, the choice is yours!

Reveal us the elements that abstract into light, texture, shape and shadow!

Send us your images – series preferably- both where shapes may not just influence the pictures, but where it may also be the subject solely. Whether in architecture, portrait, landscape, nude, street or any other form of photography – classic or experimental: we’re open to all genres and we want to discover the best and most interesting photography from all over the world.

Winners will receive $1,000 in cash awards, their winning image(s) or full portfolio published in AAP Magazine #26, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

All winners will have their work published in the fourth printed issue of AAP Magazine, a free copy of the magazine and their portfolio showcased in the Winners Gallery of www.all-about-photo.com.

1st Place winner

Cash Prize: $500 (US Dollars).

Exclusive interview and winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 26: Shapes

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

2nd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $300 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio in AAP Magazine, Volume 26: Shapes

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

3rd Place Winner

Cash Prize: $200 (US Dollars).

Winning image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine, Volume 26: Shapes

One free copy of AAP Magazine that will be for sale and distributed on Blurb.com

Winning work showcased on the online Winners Gallery of All About Photo

Particular Merit Mention

The next 17th winners (ranked from 4 to 20) will have their best image(s) or portfolio published in AAP Magazine Vol.26.

AAP Magazine – Shapes ⇥ Call for entry

© Hans Wichmann

© Anna Foersterling