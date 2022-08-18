Festival Isole che Parlano. Franco Zecchin – Continente Sicilia

With the XXVI edition of the International Festival Isole che Parlano – which will take place from September 3th to 11th between Palau, La Maddalena, Arzachena and Luogosanto – great reportage photography will also return to Palau, and this year it will be Franco Zecchin with Continente Sicilia, the protagonist of the monographic exhibition set up in the spaces of the multipurpose rooms of the Cineteatro Montiggia, which will open on Thursday, September 8, starting at 9:30 pm and as usual with an initial moment dedicated to the preview of the exhibition, followed at 10:30 p.m. by the meeting-lecture Reflections on the Ethics of a Craft. The photographer tells his story, an opportunity to learn more about his work and the work of the photographer who, with Letizia Battaglia his life and work partner for over 20 years, has narrated Sicily and the Mafia around the world.

Franco Zecchin, Panchina. Palermo 1985 – REF : 10639_23

The exhibition-which will be open to the public until October 9th – will present a wide selection of images ranging from 1975 to 1994, a period in which Zecchin photographed Sicily during the years of the mafia war and strong civil commitment, not leaving out aspects concerning society, culture, traditions and everyday life. Images born from the tension between aesthetic research and social criticism: mafia brutality, made up of murders and attacks, are accompanied by trials and funerals; images of life experiences inside psychiatric hospitals are alternated with those of urban spaces, religious festivals, meetings and relationships in a dense social context open to the world.

The perspective proposed by the exhibition route is antithetical to that of a marginal insularity locked in its uniqueness, resigned to suffering the oppression of mafia power and unable to react to the stimuli of global current events. Protests and mobilizations remind us that Sicily is not only the birthplace of the Mafia but also of anti-Mafia and numerous social experiments.

Title: Franco Zecchin – Continente Sicilia

Start Date: 08-09-2022 • End Date: 09-10-2022

Venue: Isole che Parlano (Italy)