Short stories

Shackles of poverty

Photo of Shilpa Sachdeva Shilpa Sachdeva26 January 2022
0 68

Celebrations are in full swing across the country as India celebrates 75 years of independence this year. Standing beside a footpath at Noida, a mother with a baby on her lap sits with national flags but not to mark Independence Day. She is trying to sustain another day by selling the flags to patriotic citizens of the country.

On being asked, her husband confesses that it is seasonal work for them to earn money. He will switch over to selling Holi colours soon. Deprived of food, he says that he only knows that this would fetch them food to survive, and people buy these flags and place them on the dashboards of their vehicles or in their terraces or balcony of their houses or simply wear them on their dresses.

Shackles of poverty are still not letting many young kids out there live a free life. “Is it not the biggest paradox in this country- destitute children, deprived of basic amenities, trying to make money by selling flags to others celebrating ‘independence’?”.

© Rahul Sharma
Support PRIVATE
Tags
Photo of Shilpa Sachdeva Shilpa Sachdeva26 January 2022
0 68
Photo of Shilpa Sachdeva

Shilpa Sachdeva

I consider myself as life skills educator and storyteller who empower teachers, educators and change makers leverage storytelling. Using the power of stories, I help teachers accelerate their Diversity & Inclusion journey and build a culture of Innovation. I work with children in any form of creative arts and learning method, that gives me a scope to learn from them, while sharing my knowledge

Related Articles

Respect for what they…

26 January 2022

I hope

17 January 2022

Chasing the shadows

12 January 2022

The Yellow-Orange Hue

20 December 2021

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button