Respect for what they are

Photo of Rahul Sharma Rahul Sharma26 January 2022
22/01/2022

Noida

India

With a heart filled with patriotic fervour, you stop the car and buy what they are selling, feeling magnanimous about loving your country and also showing respect for what they are, what they believe in, and how they live their lives. Will these flags help them fight hunger and survive? What will they do after the day is over?

