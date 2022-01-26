With a heart filled with patriotic fervour, you stop the car and buy what they are selling, feeling magnanimous about loving your country and also showing respect for what they are, what they believe in, and how they live their lives. Will these flags help them fight hunger and survive? What will they do after the day is over?
Rahul Sharma
I am someone with exceptional creative vision paired with acute attention to detail and awareness for post-capture capabilities. An avid photographer and retoucher, I am the founder of Jimretouch. I understand that we all need high-quality, compelling images that stand out from the crowd, images that evoke emotion, desire and even dreams and that's what is 'The Image Effect'
