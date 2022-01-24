The Powerful Winning Images of AAP Magazine 23 Women

The oversight of women in the history of photography comes from a long tradition of undermining their status. They were acknowledged as models or assistants, not so much as talented artists.

Even the ‘Kodak Girl’ commercials, confined women’s use of a camera to a hobby as it was their duty to be the memory keepers of the family. They were not to experiment with photography as a tool of documentation or a space of self-expression.

The perception of women as a subject has also changed over time. Up until the 1960s and 70s society saw women only as mothers and wives, confined to a very specific role.

Yet, since the dawn of time, they never ceased to transfigure – through their actions or words – our society. From the very beginning of photography, they never relented escaping from the societal norms to question and document the world.

This 23rd edition of AAP Magazine sought, not only to acknowledge the strength, beauty and resilience of women around the world, but also their artistic poetry and talent as demonstrated by the 19 women photographers selected.

The 25 artists chosen for this edition, regardless of gender, gave us – though their different approaches and techniques – a powerful tribute to women.

Selecting the winners was certainly not an easy task, but overall, we hope you will all enjoy this beautiful collection of amazing images of women.

The Winner of AAP Magazine 23 Women is Susanne Middelberg (Netherlands) with the series Daylight.

The Second Place Winner is Aline Smithson (USA) with the series Arrangement in Green and Black.

The Third Place Winner is Maura Allen with the image Ranch Sage from the series Natural Order.

Susanne from the series Daylight © Susanne Middelberg

The other winners featured in the Merit Award’s Gallery are:

Aaron Deppe (Germany), Anna Lazareva (Romania), Lenka Klicperov (Czech Republic), Andrea Torrei (Italy), Anne Berry (United States), Joan-Ramon Manchado (Spain), Prescott Lassman (United States), Silvia Alessi (Italy), Julie Fowells (United States), Francis Willey (Canada), Jo Ann Chaus (United States), Giuseppe Cardoni (Italy), Sandra Klein (United States), Vicky Martin (United Kingdom), Pat Rose (United States), B Jane Levine (United States), Marna Clarke (United States), Marsha Guggenheim (United States), Frank Herfort (Germany), Lisen Stibeck (Sweden), Monica Testa (Italy), Constance Jaeggi (United States).

The top 3 winners will be awarded $1,000.

All winners will have their work showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery, and published in the printed issue of AAP Magazine#23 Women.

Info: all-about-photo.com

Arrangement in Green and Black #10 from the series ‘Arrangement in Green and Black, Portrait of the Photographer’s Mother’ © Aline Smithson

International Photography Awards: AAP Magazine #23 Women

Start Date: 21-01-2022 • End Date: 21-01-2022

Venue: All About Photo (United States)