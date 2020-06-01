Kusa’s treasures

All author posts
Through photography I explore a person and the space around them. There is almost no post-processing in my photos. I strive to show the person as he really is.
On the border between documentary and Art photography, my photography research is closely related to the psychology and human nature. My photos are about people and for people. They contain a lot of honest answers to the question about the most important thing in life. It is about what happens to us every minute of the life. Here and now.