Kusa’s treasures

Oly, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Kusa’s Treasures is a photo project about modern children, about alpha-generation children. This story is about the value of the children’s world. For me, this is a study of the value system of 8-year-olds, for whom knowledge of the world is important. And this process is best carried out through self-knowledge, through personal experience in a natural and safe environment for the child. Where? In their childhood reality. Now. At home. And their life will be “built” on this experience, as on the basis.

“Kusya” – my mother tenderly called me in childhood. This is the name of one of the participants in this project.

And now this photo project is called under this name thanks to the love of my childhood reality.

Oly, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Tomosha, Nizhny Novgorod, May 2019

Kusa, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Sanya, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Tim, Saint Petersburg, May 2019

Kusa, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Arseniy, Kazan, June 2019

Camilla, Kazan, June 2019

Katya, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018

Tim, Saint Petersburg, May 2019

Oly, Nizhny Novgorod, July 2018