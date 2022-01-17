Noida

India

My hope for children

I hope that they play with trains and dinosaurs to their heart’s content.

I hope they choose to wear their own wacky and wonderful outfits that they pick out. And not care what anyone thinks.

I hope they sing (appropriate songs) without abandon.

I hope they choose to dance like no one’s watching. And never pass up the chance to groove to their favourite tune.

I hope they make the silliest faces when they’re having a staring contest.

I hope they giggle when one puts on a funny voice during story time.

I hope they want to play pretend puppy and frog and lion and elephant for as long as they want.

I hope they never stop asking for cuddles or to hold hand or to hug when they’re scared.

I hope they fully embrace every bit of the magic that is their beautiful childhood.