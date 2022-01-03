I stared at the image multiplying in an action suspension, but I could not fully seize the mystery of meeting oneself. I chased a movement, I courted it as to let it fall in my lens, it slipped away enough to feel me satisfied. I lost a love amongst unnatural and sluggish waters, I looked at it quite that long, as it denied its eyes, becoming anonymous and seductive. I caressed a weakness, a fear, a forgiveness, I distanced from them as to see, I filtered my intrusive gaze so as to prevent admitting inappropriateness. I stared through an old window, accustomed to be stained by time and sorrow, an escape to contemplate, a joyful shade creeping and inviting me to live. I harvested your hands after intense pleasure, handing over weigh to stone, drying in the still wind and in a ceremonious Sun, I saw and halted them as you do with dreams in the morning. I covered your body with disclosures, not to tell the world this is for the best and not explicitly stated cruelties, not to keep a position of power; only to refine an attack to the ruling system. I saw as you stared at yourself, and I knew about you as your reflection knows, I saw pains and the feminine winter, I sucked up light from above, the light wrote you, the light wrote you and then you. I saw the end, the tip of the shoe, the farthest corner. I noticed every piece, every detail but I still could not retrace an image of you.
Davide Gualtieri
Davide Gualtieri began his artistic research at the age of twenty with the theater. The approach to photography arises from the need to explore the world with a new poetic. His artistic career is characterized by love in looking for detail, scrutinizing the undetectable, getting lost in the indistinct. Experimenting in search of a poetic is what makes it come alive.
