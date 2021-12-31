One Photo Story

Welsh Guy

Photo of Fabio Pellegrini Fabio Pellegrini31 December 2021
0 46

19/12/2021

Genova

Italy

I captured this portrait in the city of Genoa, in Italy. I was walking along the arcades in the old town of the city and I seen this guy sited on the floor, his eyes and lineaments were very interesting and characteristics of British people. I have had a short conversation with him, he is Welsh, lives in the street and he likes travelling around the world.

Photo of Fabio Pellegrini

Fabio Pellegrini

I like telling stories, capturing moments and showing new places through photography. Photography is my way to look at the world

