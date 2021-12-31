I captured this portrait in the city of Genoa, in Italy. I was walking along the arcades in the old town of the city and I seen this guy sited on the floor, his eyes and lineaments were very interesting and characteristics of British people. I have had a short conversation with him, he is Welsh, lives in the street and he likes travelling around the world.
Fabio Pellegrini
I like telling stories, capturing moments and showing new places through photography. Photography is my way to look at the world
Get PRIVATE Newsletter
New updates each month!
We respect your privacy and will not make your email address available to third parties.
Related Articles
Colors, once in a while
29 December 2021
Shadow
27 December 2021
Secondary effects of Dreams
17 December 2021
The new masters of the City
15 December 2021
Check AlsoClose
- The Yellow-Orange Hue20 December 2021
- Subz Burj – visible yet invisible15 December 2021