Ram Nabami Ka Mela, a cultural festival of India | In In Documentary | By By lmahammad

New Delhi

India

Mela (a cultural festival of India), organized every year in India, almost in every cities and villages. It happens in a special occupation. This occasion can be vary location to location. The photos you are see right now these were captured on “Ram Namabi Mela” (Rama Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of the Hindu God Lord Rama). This Mela organized every year at Rad Ford ground in New Delhi, the capital of India.

New Delhi, India 30 September 2019

