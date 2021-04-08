Ho Chi Minh

Vietnam.

Mr Trinh Ngoc, a shoemaker in Saigon (Viet Nam) still working at the age of 90. He had studied at L’École ABC De Dessin School in Paris (France), and made a lot of shoes by himself. Mr. Trinh Ngoc said: The shoe designer is like the architect drawing the house style.

For decades in his career, Mr. Trinh Ngoc has many sad and happy memory. He used to have a shoe shop in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, making shoes for the Cambodian royal family from the Queen to Prince Sihanouk, and later as the owner of a shoe shop in Saigon, making shoes for many Vietnamese showbiz stars. Mr. Ngoc is a person who always keeps his personality. Once he was invited to made shoes for the Cambodian queen. The servant told him to kneel before the queen according to Cambodian custom. But he firmly refused and that made the queen admire him.

When I asked him: What is the most important thing in your life? Mr. Trinh Ngoc answered: My life is very simple, I just think: If you create joy for others, you will receive double happiness.

Mr. Trinh Ngoc can made many different types of shoes. A pair of shoes he makes 1 to 2 days.

The Japanese Seiko sewing machine befriended him for more than half a century. There was a student who admired him, bought him a new machine but he still hadn’t used it.

One step in the shoe making process.

The certificate shows that he graduated from LEcole A.B.C De Dessin in Paris (France), September 10, 1968.

He himself likes to wear Monka shoes because it is elegant, very fashionable, for both working and going out.

Mr. Trinh Ngoc and his wife, Mrs. La Cam Van. Mrs. Van was formerly the Principal of a Primary School in Saigon.

Every day, around 9:00 am, he goes up to his room on the second floor to make shoes.

His shoes are like his children