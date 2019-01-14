I’m not here, even not there

In every corner of the world, everyone has a place that they know there as a home.Since eight years ago, I left my hometown to continue my education in other cities. Now after these years, when I come back to my hometown or other cities that I was there, I don’t have any sense of intimacy to their places as a home, and I find any corners of those houses strange.

Homes can be in everywhere, throughout when you open the door, find there as a home, an incredible sense that name is home sense.











