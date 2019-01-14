0
Stories

I’m not here, even not there

Famagusta, Cyprus - September 2018
I’m not here, even not there
by Farzin Foroutan
Cyprus

Famagusta, Cyprus – September 2018

In every corner of the world, everyone has a place that they know there as a home.Since eight years ago, I left my hometown to continue my education in other cities. Now after these years, when I come back to my hometown or other cities that I was there, I don’t have any sense of intimacy to their places as a home, and I find any corners of those houses strange.
Homes can be in everywhere, throughout when you open the door, find there as a home, an incredible sense that name is home sense.

Famagusta, Cyprus – June 2017


Famagusta, Cyprus – September 2018

Famagusta, Cyprus – June 2017


Famagusta, Cyprus – June 2017

Famagusta, Cyprus – June 2017


Famagusta, Cyprus – June 2017

Famagusta, Cyprus – September 2018

 

 

Farzin Foroutan
the authorFarzin Foroutan
Farzin Foroutan (b.1992) is an Iranian-based artist who has primarily worked in the medium of photography. He studied Graphic Design at the Fine Art School in Mashhad (IR) and received his B.A in directing of animation from Iranian National Broadcasting University of Tehran (IRIBU), and he is a master student in Visual Arts and Visual Communications design in EMU University (CY).
