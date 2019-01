India – Looking for stories, a travel diary

The following photographs are included in a longterm project began Last February 2016 in India.

This is not a real story, every single picture it’s only a fragment and a beginning of different stories, simply my personal travel diary or sketch book looking for stories to tell on next travel.

I took this photographs in different places, on chaotic New Dehli streets, through the rural small village of Rajahstan until the low Himalaya