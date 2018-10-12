Warping Space-time

Warping Space-time is a series of photomontages inspired by ideas expressed in physics that explore the potentials of the concepts of time and three-dimensional space regarded as fused in a four-dimensional continuum. The photomontages visually play with the idea of multiple dimensions and universes, yet to be discovered. Various numbers of layers in each of the photos appear to have been peeled away from the original image, and manipulated in ways that suggest a symbolic warping of space and time. Some of the photomontages started with images of landscapes, and others of people, or structures. After the manipulation, each subject takes on a different symbolic associated with the visualization of the space-time warping. I hope that the viewers of these photomontages will be inspired to think more creatively about the potentials inherent within universe in which we live.







