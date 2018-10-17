Tree Man

Andrey Valentinovich Khristoforov is a 53-year-old citizen of Arkhangelsk. He is extremely passionate about tattoos which symbolically refer to the social movement known as “Plant your tree”. Andrey is the spiritual creator and founder of this movement.

When he leaves home, Andrey always wears theatre wings and different sort of costumes. Riding his bike, he goes around to spread information about Drevarkh* and his beliefs on the “Universal planting”. He often visits different kind of institutes, both of sports and recreational type, where he is let in for free. In bars and cafes, he’s often offered cocktails but above all his favourite drink: lemonade.

He frequently organises public demonstrations, and some of these have been covered by he regional media.

He has been arrested, carried away by the police and sent to psychiatric institutes many times because of such actions. In 2003 he has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia but in 2010 the diagnosis has been revoked.

* Arkhangelsk public figure standing as protector of Mother nature, personified by Andrey himself