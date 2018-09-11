PRIVATE – photographers and writers
Surrealism

The Walking Houses

© Michael Jantzen
by Michael Jantzen
United States
1. January 2016 Walking in the Snow.

The Walking Houses is a series of photomontages that metaphorically play with the image of a basic house form, fitted with legs that appear to be moving. Each of the photos depicts one or more Walking Houses that have been placed into various landscapes. Each of the landscapes vary widely, and in every case, the Walking Houses appear to be searching for a place to stop and perhaps become a home, for some lucky house hunter.

The images of the houses were made from digital photos of a three dimensional sculpture. Those images were isolated in a computer, and placed into the different landscapes to form the photomontages.

The hope is that these images will inspire those who encounter them, to create their own stories about how the houses got into those landscapes, and where they might be going next!

2. March 2017 Walking in New Mexico.
3. June 2015 Walking in St. Louis.
4. December 2016 Walking in Utah.
5. July 2017 Walking Through the Parking Lot.
6. August 2018 Walking in Colorado.
7. June 2015 Walking Through The Poppies.
8. July 2016 Walking On The Beach.
9. September 2018 Walking On The Edge.
10. August 2018 Walking in Colorado.
11. October 2015 Walking in the California Hills.
12. March 2018 Walking in a Small Town in New Mexico.

My work is very well known around the world. It has been featured in thousands of articles in books, magazines, newspapers, and on the Web. My work has been shown in many galleries, and on various TV documentaries. It has also been exhibited at the National Building Museum, the Canadian Center for Architecture, the Harvard School of Design and Architecture, the Santa Fe Institute, and at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Most of my work merges art, architecture, technology, and sustainable design into one unique experience. Extreme innovation is my goal in everything I create. Most of this innovation has been focused on the re-invention of the built environment, sculpture, and photography.
