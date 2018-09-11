The Walking Houses

The Walking Houses is a series of photomontages that metaphorically play with the image of a basic house form, fitted with legs that appear to be moving. Each of the photos depicts one or more Walking Houses that have been placed into various landscapes. Each of the landscapes vary widely, and in every case, the Walking Houses appear to be searching for a place to stop and perhaps become a home, for some lucky house hunter.

The images of the houses were made from digital photos of a three dimensional sculpture. Those images were isolated in a computer, and placed into the different landscapes to form the photomontages.

The hope is that these images will inspire those who encounter them, to create their own stories about how the houses got into those landscapes, and where they might be going next!