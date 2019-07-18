0
  • No products in the cart.
PRIVATE photographers & writers
Surrealism

Fragmenting My World

Michael JantzenphotomontageUnited StatesNo comment
posted on
© Michael Jantzen
33Views
Fragmenting My World
by Michael Jantzen
United States

Fragmenting an RV

Fragmenting My World is a series of photomontages inspired by the idea that all matter is not actually solid in the conventional sense. This basic idea lead to thoughts in my mind of what things might look like if they were fragmented to a very large scale and separated by varying amounts of space between each fragmented piece. I found that in most cases, even with a large amount of fragmentation, the original object is still recognizable. I was also intrigued by (in most of the photos) the unexpected aesthetic relationship between the fragmented objects and the surroundings in which they were placed. I find the juxtaposition between the fragmented objects and the unaltered surroundings to be very intriguing in a surreal way, as though the objects and the surroundings exist in two different worlds.

In all cases, the original objects were photographed with a digital camera and placed into my computer. They were then isolated from their surrounds and fragmented by cutting the objects up into many small pieces, and separating each piece by varying distances. The fragmented objects were then rescaled and placed into various background photos that seemed to be most appropriate.

Fragmenting Bobby

Fragmenting Jesus

Fragmenting a Road Sign

Fragmenting My Car

Fragmenting a Cat

Fragmenting a Mobile Home

Fragmenting a Crane

Fragmenting the Mountain

Fragmenting a Cow

Fragmenting a Church

Fragmenting Jim

Submit Your Photo Essay
Tags:photomontageUnited States
Michael Jantzen
the authorMichael Jantzen
My work is very well known around the world. It has been featured in thousands of articles in books, magazines, newspapers, and on the Web. My work has been shown in many galleries, and on various TV documentaries. It has also been exhibited at the National Building Museum, the Canadian Center for Architecture, the Harvard School of Design and Architecture, the Santa Fe Institute, and at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Most of my work merges art, architecture, technology, and sustainable design into one unique experience. Extreme innovation is my goal in everything I create. Most of this innovation has been focused on the re-invention of the built environment, sculpture, and photography.
All posts byMichael Jantzen

Leave a Reply

You Might Also Like

load more

Recommended For You