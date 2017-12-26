Rohingya refugees are entering Bangladesh while empty houses in the villages in Myanmar have been set fire by Army.
I am Rohingya, photo essay by Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
The Rohingya is a minor Muslim ethnic group who lived in Myanmar for centuries. However, due to the racism and many other socio-political issues among the majority in Myanmar, they were declared as a stateless Bengali community who migrated to Myanmar from Bangladesh. Over one million Rohingyas live in Myanmar and they are the most persecuted people in the world who are deprived from their own land, human rights and citizenship. In recent times, the Myanmar Army started a silent genocide to forcefully evacuate them out of the country. Moreover, the system has been encouraging the Rohingya to enter Bangladesh illegally for a long time. The Myanmar Army have though covered it as a religious riot between Buddhists and Muslims but the true underlying cause is a business benefit as the land has natural resources which will be leased to the powerful countries who are friends of Myanmar. The recent wave of violence in 2017 has pushed nearly a million Rohingyas to cross the border of Myanmar in search for a safe refuge in Bangladesh. Many families have lost their beloved ones as many of them were murdered, raped, tortured due to the invasion of Myanmar Army, but the country remained silent and the Nobel Peace Prize holder Aung San Suu Kyi is under pressure and never accepted Rohingya as their own citizens and a different ethnic class from Bengali.
(by Mohammad Rakibul Hasan)
Hares is a one year old boy, his family suddenly found their house is burring that was set by the Myanmar Army.
Dildar Begum claims that her left ear was torn by Myanmar Army while they were massacring in her village. She is being treated in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital in Bangladesh.
Nur Fatema (6) was injured by bomb blasting by Myanmar Army, while she was in upstairs and she jumped and broken her left leg. She is now undergoing treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital in Bangladesh where she had to come after having helping aid from her father and they walked couple of days to reach at Bangladesh border from Myanmar.
About four hundred thousand Rohingya refugees entered in Bangladesh by land and water border. Many refugees are trying to source food, water, and money to support themselves and standing beside the roads.
Rohingya refugees are collecting food just after the arrival in Bangladesh. Many privately organized groups are donating money, food and water.
A Rohingya refugee girl has lost her family in the crowd. She was out for searching food aid on the street.
A Rohingya refugee has started a barbershop in a refugee camp to sustain in the long run.
Rohingya Refugee bringing woodstock to use them as for fuel to his camp.
Nurjahan Begum (90) travels five days to enter Bangladesh from Buthidaung, Myanmar due to the attempt of ethnic cleansing.
No comments yet.