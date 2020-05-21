A tale of life and train

Railway service is one of the oldest transportation service founded by the British rulers back in 1862. It is the most popular and safe ride available in Bangladesh. Eid is one of the most celebrated occasions in Bangladesh.
Being one of the Muslim majority country, these occasions bring joy and happiness. Railway is one of the cheapest transportation systems available in Bangladesh because it’s developing country with a huge population. Bangladesh like any other country is a Capital city based developing country and people mostly rush to the capital city for better livelihood. So, it’s normal that during Eid time, people rush to the railway stations, mainly to the biggest one, Kamalapur Railway Station of Dhaka to go to their respective home which is mostly the rural areas of Bangladesh.
Most of the time, people fail to get into the train due to heavy crowd and end up missing the train and rides on the roof of the train which is risky. Many of these people works in the garments sector or small businessman so they earn a limited amount of money. Bus service takes too much time and money because there is traffic jam everywhere during these occasions. So this limited earners rely on the railway service to reach their destination. They tries their best to reach their hometown in order to celebrate with their beloved family and friends.