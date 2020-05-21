A tale of life and train

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A train full of passengers start its journey.

Railway service is one of the oldest transportation service founded by the British rulers back in 1862. It is the most popular and safe ride available in Bangladesh. Eid is one of the most celebrated occasions in Bangladesh.

Being one of the Muslim majority country, these occasions bring joy and happiness. Railway is one of the cheapest transportation systems available in Bangladesh because it’s developing country with a huge population. Bangladesh like any other country is a Capital city based developing country and people mostly rush to the capital city for better livelihood. So, it’s normal that during Eid time, people rush to the railway stations, mainly to the biggest one, Kamalapur Railway Station of Dhaka to go to their respective home which is mostly the rural areas of Bangladesh.

Most of the time, people fail to get into the train due to heavy crowd and end up missing the train and rides on the roof of the train which is risky. Many of these people works in the garments sector or small businessman so they earn a limited amount of money. Bus service takes too much time and money because there is traffic jam everywhere during these occasions. So this limited earners rely on the railway service to reach their destination. They tries their best to reach their hometown in order to celebrate with their beloved family and friends.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. Two coolie taking a nap at the platform.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A girl resting on her arm sitting at the side of a window.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man running to catch the train.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man trying to get into a crowded compartment.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man trying to get into a crowded compartment through the window.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A boy helping another to cross between the roofs of the train

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man watching others riding in to a train as he misses it due to heavy crowd.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man hanging at the doorstep of a compartment as he fails to get into it.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A man placed his son on the edge of the window in order to comfort him from the crowd.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A train full of passengers leaves the station for it’s destination.

Dhaka, Bangladesh- May, 2019. A coolie taking rest sitting on the rail track after a exhausting busy day.