The Looted Honor

Bangladesh Myanmar rape Rohingya women
© Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
The Looted Honor
by Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
Bangladesh

Dildar Begum (30) was raped by the Myanmar Army. They killed her husband, two young sons and mother-in-law in 2017, Myanmar. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

The Myanmar government had taken a scorched earth policy to remove the whole Rohingya community from Myanmar. In 2017, they started killing Rohingyas, burnt their houses, looted their belongings and raped many women who later delivered unwanted child in refugee camps in Bangladesh. It was a horrific situation that the Army conducted on Rohingya community.

These women are now in traumatic situation but are brave enough to unfold their identities to the world so that the world can stand beside them, and they achieve justice. This is an outright genocide that happened. Many people died and many are wounded severely. Many will not be able to continue their normal life due to experiencing the traumatic event in front of their eyes. Rape was deployed as more than a nuclear attack on Rohingya women – so that they can control the whole community socio-politically. Over one million Rohingyas are now living in several refugee camps in Bangladesh, and it is the largest refugee population living in a single country around the globe.

Shafiqa Begum (21) was married for three-months. The Myanmar Army killed her husband along with fifteen close relatives. The army raped her, left her in the house after torture, and then they set fire. She was rescued by neighbors. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Almas Khatun (47) was raped and tortured by the Myanmar Army during the ethnic cleansing in Myanmar in 2017. She lost eight members from her family. Her husband, two sons, four daughters and father were murdered by the army. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Farida Khatun (50) was raped by the Myanmar Army during ethnic cleansing. They burnt her husband in the couple’s own house. They killed her twelve-year old son and twenty two-year old daughter. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Rashida Begum (23), a Rohingya refugee, was raped and tortured by the Myanmar Army in 2017. Her 28 days-old baby was killed brutally in front of her eyes by the Army. Her husband, father, mother, and three sisters were murdered during the ethnic cleansing. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Badu Begum (25) was raped by the Myanmar Army during the ethnic cleansing in 2017 as the Myanmar government never recognized Rohingyas as their citizens. Badu has lost her husband who was shot by the army. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Khaleda Begum (16) was raped by the Myanmar Army. She was shot while fleeing from her burning house. They killed her father as well. Now, Khaleda cannot walk properly due to the bullet injury around her back. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Sanwara Begum was raped by the Myanmar Army during the ethnic cleansing. She was 17 years old then. She crossed the border with her family, and now lives in Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. Recently, she has got married to a Rohingya man who accepted her even after knowing all the incidents that happened to her. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Rabija Khatun (22) was raped by the Myanmar Army in 2017. She has lost four of her family members. Her husband, two young children, and brother-in-law were murdered by the army. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Momtaj Begum (30) was raped by the Myanmar Army during the ethnic cleansing in 2017 in Myanmar. The army killed her husband and three sons. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Anwara Begum (22) was raped by the Myanmar Army during the ethnic cleansing in 2017. Army killed her husband and burned their house. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Many children were born in refugee camps, and they have been stateless from their birth. Some of them are war children who were delivered as a consequence of rapes during the invasion of the Myanmar Army in 2017 at Rohingya locality in Myanmar. Rohingya Refugee Camp, Bangladesh – November 2018.

Tags:BangladeshMyanmarrapeRohingyawomen
Mohammad Rakibul Hasan
the authorMohammad Rakibul Hasan
Mohammad Rakibul Hasan is a documentary photographer and visual artist. He is currently pursuing an MA in Photography at Falmouth University. Hasan holds an Undergraduate Certificate in Higher Education in History of Art from Oxford University, pursued a Postgraduate Diploma in Photojournalism from Ateneo de Manila University and also graduated in Film & Video Production from UBS Film School at the University of Sydney. He was nominated for many international awards and won several photographic competitions worldwide such as Lucie Awards under Discovery of the Year 2018 category. His photographs have been published and exhibited internationally. He is based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and represented by Redux Pictures, and ZUMA Press, USA.
