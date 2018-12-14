The Looted Honor

The Myanmar government had taken a scorched earth policy to remove the whole Rohingya community from Myanmar. In 2017, they started killing Rohingyas, burnt their houses, looted their belongings and raped many women who later delivered unwanted child in refugee camps in Bangladesh. It was a horrific situation that the Army conducted on Rohingya community.

These women are now in traumatic situation but are brave enough to unfold their identities to the world so that the world can stand beside them, and they achieve justice. This is an outright genocide that happened. Many people died and many are wounded severely. Many will not be able to continue their normal life due to experiencing the traumatic event in front of their eyes. Rape was deployed as more than a nuclear attack on Rohingya women – so that they can control the whole community socio-politically. Over one million Rohingyas are now living in several refugee camps in Bangladesh, and it is the largest refugee population living in a single country around the globe.