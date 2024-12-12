Limes, Borderlands, contact areas

There is a fine line between private, personal, hidden, and public, visible to all.

At first glance it might appear, even in its subtlety, to be a perceptible and evident boundary, dividing clearly separate spheres, but men and the things they produce are by nature ambiguous, complicated, and however much they flaunt certainty and definitive security, in reality they then shy away from these same clear-cut definitions.

And so this demarcation line is transformed from an insurmountable boundary into a necklace of points of contact, of passages that could connect what is visible with what is beneath the surface, hidden.

The young man exposing himself to stares on his balcony. Rome, Via Innocenzo III, October 21th 2024.

Light and reflection. Rome, Piazza di Ponte Umberto I, September 10th 2024.

Even one could question the very existence of this limes to see it instead as an undefined zone in which the definitions of public and private blur into each other and vice versa.

Certainties shattered in the countless windows of a suburban building, in the clothes hung out to reveal intimacies that are always a little mysterious, whether they express the tranquillity of a house or allude to the precariousness of a homeless person; or in the peeling plaster that reveals the underlying structure by drawing a fictional map, as in the household goods of a homeless person that temporarily cover his privacy on the public street.

And always with that feeling of being glimpsed, of being perceived out of the corner of one’s eye, as befits barely hinted at and unfinished stories.

The multiplication of windows. Rome, Viale S.Giovanni Bosco, November 12th 2024.

Caput mundi and the homeless mind. Rome, Via delle Conciliazione, November 11th 2024.

Public display of private facts from balcony. Manduria (TA), Via Marco Gatti, November 3rd 2024.

Public display of private facts in the park. Rome, Piazza Adriana, September 10th 2024.

The wall under the plaster. Rome, Via dei Tre Pupazzi, November 20th 2024.

Public display of private facts through the window. Rome, Via Garibaldi, October 17th 2024.

The public privacy of the homeless. Rome, Piazza Cavour, November 13th 2024.