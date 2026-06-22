Living on the Water with the Water

Surat Thani Homes on stilts along the Surat ThaniCanal 20/ 1/2026

In many parts of the world, people live in close proximity to water, often in homes on stilts that vary in efficiency. In many cases, these structures resemble dilapidated chicken coops, as can be seen along the Surat Thani Canal in the city of Surat Thani. Living on the water in south-eastern Thailand.

Fishing is essential to people’s survival and involves various activities, including shipyards for building boats — from the smallest ones used for transporting people to houseboats. There are also shipyards for repairing traditional wooden boats. There are also tourism-related activities, as in Khao Sok. Furthermore, as in many other parts of the world, pollution caused by chemicals used in agriculture, plastic that breaks down into microplastics over time, industrial waste and untreated municipal waste is a serious problem in these areas and will continue to be so.

Surat Thani taxsi boat that provides service to the inhabitants

along the canal 2/2/2026

Nakhon Si Thammarat fishing boats 31/ 1/2026

Nakhon Si Thammarat , shipyard of vessels undergoing repairs 31/1 /2026

Nakhon Si Thammarat boats docked waiting for passengers6 29/1/202

Nakon Si Thammarat fisherman repairing fishing nets 30/1 /2026

Prachuap kiri kan iconic monument dedicated to the nature of the sea 9/2 / 2026

Surat Thani taxi boat crowded along the canal 25/ 1/2026

Khao Sok boats used for transporting touristsfishermen’s 22/ 1/ 2026