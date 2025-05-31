Photo Exhibition - real

DIY #14 evening dedicated to the world of self-publishing

Milan, 7 June 2025

Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez31 May 2025
Of the many photographic projects I have taken part in, this DIY nights is definitely one of the ones I am most attached to.

A totally inclusive expression of the pleasure of the DoItYourself approach and, before anything else, an excuse to get together, be together and share, in a world increasingly dominated by algorithms and digital platforms.

For anyone who would like to come and see us, DIY night #14 is scheduled for 7 June at Vetra Beer Navigli, a place that has been disconnected from the concept of a tourist pub; an opportunity to share some photographic projects and say hello, we are waiting for you!

Detail Photo Exhibition – real
From 07/06/2025 To 07/06/2025
Visiting Hours: 19-23
Gallery name: Vetra Beer Navigli
Address: Corso Luigi Manusardi, 3, 20136 Milano MI

Photo of Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that… More »
