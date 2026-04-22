Geometries of Absence: Time Suspended

Opposing cubes. Rome, Via del Pigneto, 2 March 2026.

When human beings disappear or are reduced to mere figures in the background, the photographer is left with objects, still lifes, or solitary streets and buildings – in short, non-places – to capture the atmosphere of the city.

Laying out tables. Rome, Piazza dei Ricci, 9 April 2026.

Time, too, remains suspended in an indeterminate limbo: there are no longer stories or fleeting, frozen moments; what remains to be transformed into a photographic image are the abstract geometric forms in the mind of the photographer as they confront and intersect with those captured on the sensor by the lens.

Cylinders. Ostia (RM), Lungomare Paolo Toscanelli, 22 February 2026.

Photographing nothingness, as I have said before, means for me giving a voice to insignificant details, anonymous places and negligible objects, so that their form conveys a sense of the atmosphere of doubt and sombre suspension that pervades the city in these uncertain times.

Portico, shadows and rectangles. Rome, Piazza della Repubblica, 10 March 2026.

Arch in the night. Rome, Via del Cancello, 27 January 2026.

The wolves and the still. Rome, Via dei Tre Pupazzi, 3 April 2026.

Black square. Rome, Via dei Chiavari, 9 April 2026.

Nocturnal geometries. Rome, Piazza Augusto Imperatore, 30 January 2026.

Umbrella. Rome, Via Filippo Corridoni, 12 March 2026.