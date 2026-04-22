Geometries of Absence: Time Suspended

When human beings disappear or are reduced to mere figures in the background, the photographer is left with objects, still lifes, or solitary streets and buildings – in short, non-places – to capture the atmosphere of the city.
Time, too, remains suspended in an indeterminate limbo: there are no longer stories or fleeting, frozen moments; what remains to be transformed into a photographic image are the abstract geometric forms in the mind of the photographer as they confront and intersect with those captured on the sensor by the lens.
Photographing nothingness, as I have said before, means for me giving a voice to insignificant details, anonymous places and negligible objects, so that their form conveys a sense of the atmosphere of doubt and sombre suspension that pervades the city in these uncertain times.
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Pregiate ricerche ed ottime inquadrature