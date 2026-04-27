Haze of Ming (inspired by Qi Hong [祁红])

Xiling Gorge, taken on oct 17, 2025

Ming had long ago discarded truth. It was, in his estimation, a human convenience—a costume tailored to keep the world from overwhelming the senses. Truth was less a revelation than a negotiation, something dressed up and sent into the street to catch the eye of the passerby. Those who claimed to love it usually wanted something from it: comfort, justification, or a quiet place to hide. Truth itself was incidental.

He had arrived at this conclusion by watching the world learn to beautify its own deceptions. Once, the art of the mask belonged to the courtesan or the actor; now, it belonged to the algorithm. Filters erased years and invented a synthetic glow until the self on the screen became more persuasive than the body in the mirror.

It was into this world of digital alchemy that Hua returned.

When Ming saw her again after decades apart, he was startled. She appeared more beautiful than she had been as a teenager—an impossibility that pleased him before it unsettled him. He realized, with the cold clarity of a man who knows his own mind, that what he saw might not be Hua at all. His eyesight had dimmed; his memory had learned to edit. He carried a prejudice of affection. He wanted her to be beautiful, and so his mind completed what reality merely suggested.

Ming had always favored the suggestion over the statement. Like the ink-wash painters of the Song dynasty, he found mist more moving than outline. Fog invited the imagination to participate, whereas clear-cut beauty demanded nothing. Hazy beauty asked to be finished.

During the pandemic, they video-chatted across the Pacific daily, their voices bridging the gap between night and day. Hua was disciplined; she never used the “beauty mode” on her phone, insisting he see her exactly as she was. Yet, under the amber glow of a bedside lamp, with the darkness holding the edges of her face, she appeared luminous. She was contained, composed, and quietly radiant. Ming found himself losing his way in that controlled obscurity. By the time they finally joined each other in body as in spirit in the autumn of 2023, he was no longer merely fond of her. He was totally absorbed.

Trying to parse his own fascination, he once told her there were four versions of her he found irresistible. The first was the woman on the screen, softened by the low resolution of distance. The second was the woman who had stepped off the plane years earlier, triggering a second first-love. The third was the girl in his memory—robust, alive and easy-going. The fourth was the woman beneath him in semi-darkness.

All four shared a common thread: none were sharply defined. Each was filtered—by pixels, by time, by shadow, or by motion. Examined feature by feature, she was unremarkable. Her eyes were smaller than his wife’s; there was nothing particularly worth noting about her brows and lashes in terms of shape, color or length; her nose and mouth were modest. But together, they formed a harmony that resisted analysis. It was his own aesthetics, rather than her anatomy, that undid him.

After they made love at the Shangyite Hotel on October 11th, the day marking the outset of their short annual secret getaway, he watched her lie flushed and trembling, satisfied in the unguarded way of a cat after a big meal of fish. There was a trace of embarrassment in her expression, which might well be interpreted as a silent apology for having felt so much. The moment was fleeting, unposed, and impossible to archive.

That, to Ming, was its perfection. Truth might be negotiable, even dispensable, but beauty was the only contract he cared to sign. A woman’s beauty was a joy forever—or at least for as long as the mist remained. It was all he knew on earth, and all he ever needed to believe.