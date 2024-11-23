Lovelines: a group of love poems

Taken in Zhuhai, along the Cloud Way, on October 15, 2023

Secret Sonnet

Take the best wrought line

From each of your favorite

Poems I have written (and

Published) for you, then

Reassemble them together (as

Isis did the fourteen pieces

Of Orisis’s body) into a new

Sonnet, I will come alive again

From between the words

Even making your pregnant

With our own little Horus

Your Attraction

Before you loom above

The inner horizon, I can

Feel the warmth of your

Shine like the rising sun

Just as I can perceive

The rose’s scent before

I sniff at it in wildness

Like a wounded tiger

My Little Piece

Inspired by you

This love line is so

Wonderfully well-

Wrought no word

No sound, not even

My own heart beat

Can actually find

A proper place in

It to rime with my

Longing for you

Deep in the Wild Field

Of each human heart is sowed

A tiny seed, which will bloom

Or bear some fruit in due time

But this seed shall neither bloom

Nor bear fruit, because it is

Meant to grow into an Yggdrasil

Poetry Performance

While trying to sing the song

From the heart of my soul

I felt so short of breath I

Almost choked to death on

Words meant to say to you

Photosynthesis

As my inner being keeps

Absorbing your shine

Ever so warm and tender

My entire selfhood will grow

Into a pomegranate, full of

Crystalized sunlight, ready

To fall from the tree in the

Most abundant season