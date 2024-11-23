Lovelines: a group of love poems

Secret Sonnet
Take the best wrought line
From each of your favorite
Poems I have written (and
Published) for you, then
Reassemble them together (as
Isis did the fourteen pieces
Of Orisis’s body) into a new
Sonnet, I will come alive again
From between the words
Even making your pregnant
With our own little Horus
Your Attraction
Before you loom above
The inner horizon, I can
Feel the warmth of your
Shine like the rising sun
Just as I can perceive
The rose’s scent before
I sniff at it in wildness
Like a wounded tiger
My Little Piece
Inspired by you
This love line is so
Wonderfully well-
Wrought no word
No sound, not even
My own heart beat
Can actually find
A proper place in
It to rime with my
Longing for you
Deep in the Wild Field
Of each human heart is sowed
A tiny seed, which will bloom
Or bear some fruit in due time
But this seed shall neither bloom
Nor bear fruit, because it is
Meant to grow into an Yggdrasil
Poetry Performance
While trying to sing the song
From the heart of my soul
I felt so short of breath I
Almost choked to death on
Words meant to say to you
Photosynthesis
As my inner being keeps
Absorbing your shine
Ever so warm and tender
My entire selfhood will grow
Into a pomegranate, full of
Crystalized sunlight, ready
To fall from the tree in the
Most abundant season