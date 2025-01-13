MyUTAH – photographs from the Colorado Plateau

Antelope Island Boulder – Antelope Island, Utah, like much of the area surrounding the Great Salt Lake, has a glowing, atmospheric light. This image was taken at the north end of Antelope Island in the late afternoon giving that magical backlight to the vegetation – Taken September 25, 2024

MyUTAH is a series of photographs taken during a month-long journey around the Colorado Plateau. Although the area is best known for its’ grand views and dramatic color soaked rock formations, this series focuses more on its unique immersive qualities such as the murmuring light, intricate textures, saturated colors and the unusual forms which envelop not only that well-known grandiose scenery but also serve to animate even the smallest vignettes.

Arabesque An elegant arabesque rock formation from Mesa Verde, Colorado taken September 13, 2024

Pipe Organs The amazing spires from the Pipe Organ formations at Colorado National Monument in a magical light. Taken September 9, 2024

The silvery sagebrush, time-sculpted remnants of trees, red-permeated earth, and the complicated and rich surfaces all complement the unique way in which mass occupies space.

To this chimerical landscape are added the human traces of ancient dwellings and drawings which lace the cracks and crevices complementing an already visceral and spectacular stage. Here, the high desert light presents us with a quiet loudness, permeating the plateau’s vivid “Spirit of Place.”

Square Tower Part of the archeological sites in Mesa Verde, Colorado. The Square Tower was part of the Anasazi cliff dwellings dating to the 13th century. Taken September 13, 2024

Pilot Butte A high desert landscape and a wild horse set against the iconic Pilot Butte. Pilot Butte is actually off the northern end of the Colorado Plateau, across the border in Wyoming, but carries much of the high desert attributes of the Colorado Plateau. Taken September 8, 2024

Monumental A view of the bottom of Pine Tree Arch in Arches National Park, Utah. Showing just the bottom of the arch and eliminating color helps to show the sheer power of the stone. Taken September 12, 2024

No One Home – An abandoned trailer on Stansbury Island in the Great Salt Lake. Here the great depth of color in the barren landscape offsets old trailer leaning in the center. Taken September 6, 2024

Shafers Switchbacks The visceral switchbacks in Canyonlands National Park. A one lane road with a rock wall on one side and death on the other. Taken September 10, 2024

Uphill Trail A trail in Arches National Park that shows the rich color of the stone and vegetation surrounded by the power of the stone formations. Taken September 12, 2024