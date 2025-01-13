MyUTAH – photographs from the Colorado Plateau

MyUTAH is a series of photographs taken during a month-long journey around the Colorado Plateau. Although the area is best known for its’ grand views and dramatic color soaked rock formations, this series focuses more on its unique immersive qualities such as the murmuring light, intricate textures, saturated colors and the unusual forms which envelop not only that well-known grandiose scenery but also serve to animate even the smallest vignettes.
The silvery sagebrush, time-sculpted remnants of trees, red-permeated earth, and the complicated and rich surfaces all complement the unique way in which mass occupies space.
To this chimerical landscape are added the human traces of ancient dwellings and drawings which lace the cracks and crevices complementing an already visceral and spectacular stage. Here, the high desert light presents us with a quiet loudness, permeating the plateau’s vivid “Spirit of Place.”