The Religion of Sacred Ice Cream

Religious items. Rome, Borgo Pio, 8 May 2025.

In these troubled times filled with winds of war, resurgent nationalism, ethnic hatred and increasingly unjust and strident inequalities, and especially in a city like this one, invaded to bursting point by hordes of tourists and jubilee pilgrims, exhausted by the first heat of summer and indifferent, like the few Romans on the other hand, to the problems of the rest of the world, to cope with the despondency, I have enjoyed capturing the grotesque aspects of the rise of a new creed, of new rituals that unite people and dull the senses almost like social media: the religion of the Ice Cream God.

If the weapons of denunciation and invective are blunt in a city as indifferent, old and apathetic as this one, which transmits its neglect of itself and others even to those who visit it with the best of intentions, all that remains is to use a pinch of sarcasm: the women and men, visitors or locals, who crowd these photographs are intent on performing the ritual of eating ice cream in a pause of suspended time and space that gives this very normal momentary activity a universal and ridiculous character.

To paraphrase an old philosopher, I would say that here “ice cream is the opium of the people”.

Waiting for the temple to open. Rome, Borgo Pio, 3 June 2025.

Ecstasy. Rome, Via dei Banchi Vecchi, 25 May 2025.

The ritual of photographing ice cream. Rome, Via della Croce, 6 June 2025.

Licking one’s hands. Rome, Trevi Fountain, 14 May 2025.

Sacred symbols. Rome, Via Vittoria Colonna, 6 May 2025.

Procession at sunset. Rome, Via di Porta Settimiana, 11 June 2025.

Silent adoration. Rome, Borgo Pio, 12 June 2025.

Mystical dialogue. Rome, Via della Conciliazione, 11 June 2025.