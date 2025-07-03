Journal 2021-2024

While I may work, now and then on different dedicated projects, there’s a side of me that just keeps recording daily life fragments, usually with a simple point and shoot camera. These are just dreams or instinctive takes of ordinary life in my city and year after year they are a memory and balance of my existence…this collection is printed on a cheap xerox paper and includes snapshots from 2021 to 2024.

Trains, streets and encounters…

Journal 21-24