Journal 2021-2024

While I may work, now and then on different dedicated projects, there’s a side of me that just keeps recording daily life fragments, usually with a simple point and shoot camera. These are just dreams or instinctive takes of ordinary life in my city and year after year they are a memory and balance of my existence…this collection is printed on a cheap xerox paper and includes snapshots from 2021 to 2024.
Trains, streets and encounters…
- Book Detail
- Author’s Name: Gabriele Lopez
- Year fo publication: 2024
- Page Number: 88
- Book Size: a5
- Cover Price: 10,00 €
- Buy on My Website → brokenpoems.org