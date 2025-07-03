Books

Journal 2021-2024

Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez3 July 2025
0 250

While I may work, now and then on different dedicated projects, there’s a side of me that just keeps recording daily life fragments, usually with a simple point and shoot camera. These are just dreams or instinctive takes of ordinary life in my city and year after year they are a memory and balance of my existence…this collection is printed on a cheap xerox paper and includes snapshots from 2021 to 2024.

Trains, streets and encounters…

Journal 21-24
  • Book Detail
    • Author’s Name: Gabriele Lopez
    • Year fo publication: 2024
    • Page Number: 88
    • Book Size: a5
    • Cover Price: 10,00 €
    • Buy on My Website → brokenpoems.org

Photo of Gabriele Lopez Gabriele Lopez3 July 2025
0 250
Support PRIVATE Photo Review Support us today →
Photo of Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez

Gabriele Lopez, class 1974. I started to take photographs as a child, with a Polaroid camera that was a gift for an occasion that… More »
Leave Your Opinion

Leave your opinion:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button