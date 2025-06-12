Heterogenesis of ends in photography

Composition no. 1: comparing details. Rome, Via dei Cerchi, 2 March 2025.

It happens that when taking a photo, one has a clear idea in mind, but then, upon reviewing it, one realises that the eye or technique or some random interference has affected that idea, resulting in an image that at first glance appears confusing or insignificant, and then there is nothing to be done: one discards it without a second thought.

Or maybe not, because what if the extraneous element, the disproportion or the incongruity of the perspectives are precisely what give the photograph its meaning? It’s rare, but sometimes distortion can produce results that are more interesting than the initial idea, which may not have been that great in the first place.

Disproportion no. 1: the drop on the head. Rome, Via delle Botteghe Oscure, 6 March 2025.

It is important, and not to be taken for granted, to be able to recognise them and admit that an action does not necessarily produce the expected effects because chance is involved, because the eye does not respond only to the conscious mind, or simply because of error.

I enjoyed collecting here a few images taken in recent months that seem to me to meet these criteria, and which I saved from the myriad that were rightly discarded.

Composition no. 2: the dominance of light. Rome, Piazza Pia, 17 March 2025.

Disproportion no. 2: the usual seagulls. Rome, Via di S. Venanzio, 8 April 2025.

Point of view no. 1: urban landscape with clothes pegs. Rome, Via Plauto, 13 April 2025.

Composition no. 3: street lamp. Rome, Piazza Navona, 16 April 2025.

Point of view no. 2: the fence, the antenna and the sea. Anzio (RM), 26 April 2025.

Disproportion no. 3: the bench. Lapio (AV), 2 May 2025.

Composition no. 4: chimneys. Sepino (CB), Archaeological Park, 3 May 2025.