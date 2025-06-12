Heterogenesis of ends in photography

It happens that when taking a photo, one has a clear idea in mind, but then, upon reviewing it, one realises that the eye or technique or some random interference has affected that idea, resulting in an image that at first glance appears confusing or insignificant, and then there is nothing to be done: one discards it without a second thought.
Or maybe not, because what if the extraneous element, the disproportion or the incongruity of the perspectives are precisely what give the photograph its meaning? It’s rare, but sometimes distortion can produce results that are more interesting than the initial idea, which may not have been that great in the first place.
It is important, and not to be taken for granted, to be able to recognise them and admit that an action does not necessarily produce the expected effects because chance is involved, because the eye does not respond only to the conscious mind, or simply because of error.
I enjoyed collecting here a few images taken in recent months that seem to me to meet these criteria, and which I saved from the myriad that were rightly discarded.