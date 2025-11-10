Documentary

Vibrant Bundi festival of Rajasthan

Located in the capital of Rajasthan, the Bundi Festival is a large event that displays art, culture and history.

Photo of Avra Ghosh Avra Ghosh10 November 2025
Local women dance in the ceremony of Bundi festival. 18.11.2024

The city of Bundi is located in the southeastern part of the state of Rajasthan, India. It is part of the Hadoti region and is situated about 36 kilometers from the city of Kota.

The Bundi Festival, also known as Bundi Utsav, was started as a cultural and tourism initiative. The first festival was organized in 1996 with public participation, following a plan prepared in 1995. In that time Bundi District Collector, Madhukar Gupta, was instrumental in this effort to involve the local people.

The Bundi Festival is an annual, three-day event. It is celebrated in the Bengali month of Kartik, which typically corresponds to October-November.

Go as you like in the corridor of Bundi palace. 18.11.2024

The festival is a vibrant showcase of art, culture, and craftsmanship. It includes a variety of activities and events. A colorful procession (Shobha Yatra) with decorated camels, cultural performances featuring traditional folk music and dance. Ethnic sports and competitions like turban tying, bridal clothing, and musical band competitions. The Deepdaan ceremony, where thousands of earthen lamps (diyas) are lit and a spectacular firework display on the Nawal Sagar Lake

The festival is deeply connected to the local culture and people of the Hadoti region. It serves as a platform to showcase and preserve the city’s rich cultural heritage, traditional art forms, and historical significance.

The event provides a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their skills, contributing to the economic development of the region by attracting both domestic and international tourists.

What photography was like before social media took over.
Local people particopation in the festival. 18.11.2024
Dancing women in Rajasthani attire. 18.11.2024
Local men are dancing on the street. 18.11.2024
Showing their mustache on the street procession. 18.11.2024
Music and camel on the street. 18.11.2024
Dancing on the streets of Bundi. 18.11.2024
Festival ends in the police parad ground with a huge joy and celebration. 18.11.2024
Display of Fire works on the Nawal Sagar Lake. 18.11.2024

Photo of Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh

Avra Ghosh a Kolkata based Indian Photographer. l'm a passionate street, travel and documentary photographer. In my eyes photography is a way of expression,… More »

