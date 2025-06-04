On Earth We Pray, To the Unknown We Believe

India is a land of many faiths, many gods, and many ways of praying. From the soft ringing of temple bells to the quiet whispers inside a mosque, from glowing candles in a church to incense smoke rising in Chinese shrines, this is a journey through India’s prayers.
All these photos are taken after the sun goes down. When the world gets quiet, prayer becomes louder. Lights shine on faces, shadows fall behind folded hands, and faith glows in the dark.
This series is not just about religion. It is about the mood, the silence, the devotion, and the beauty of prayers at night. It shows how people across different religions connect with the divine in their own ways but with the same deep heart. No matter the name of the god or the style of the prayer, every photo speaks the unseen power of faith, and the quiet beauty of India at night.
This is how India prays, when the stars are out and the soul is wide awake.