The daily life in the fish market

Before you even arrive, you hear voices, dozens of voices. Then you hear the sounds of the boats entering in the harbor. The scooters whizzing through the crowds heading towards the fish market like a river. Then you smell the sea, the fish and the wet asphalt. You arrive at the market and you are absorbed by the crowd: sellers with their stalls full of fish, just arrived from the ocean, who shout to get people’s attention; men who go from one stall to another with an expert gaze to identify the best fish; women covered in colorful clothes arguing with sellers to get the best price.
Then there are the fishermen, who, having unloaded the freshly caught fish, immediately get to work fixing the nets, mending them and putting them back in order for the evening, when they will leave for a new fishing trip. Hundreds of colored boxes are stacked and prepared on fishing boats while carts full of ice come and go between the market stalls. Crowd voices sounds smells people colors fish people scooters carts crowd cats nets bicycles boxes people crowd crowd crowd…