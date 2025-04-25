Documentary

The daily life in the fish market

You arrive at the market and you are absorbed by the crowd, the voices, the sounds, the smells, the people, the colors.

Before you even arrive, you hear voices, dozens of voices. Then you hear the sounds of the boats entering in the harbor. The scooters whizzing through the crowds heading towards the fish market like a river. Then you smell the sea, the fish and the wet asphalt. You arrive at the market and you are absorbed by the crowd: sellers with their stalls full of fish, just arrived from the ocean, who shout to get people’s attention; men who go from one stall to another with an expert gaze to identify the best fish; women covered in colorful clothes arguing with sellers to get the best price.

Essaouira, Morocco – boats and boats in the harbour. October 2024

Then there are the fishermen, who, having unloaded the freshly caught fish, immediately get to work fixing the nets, mending them and putting them back in order for the evening, when they will leave for a new fishing trip. Hundreds of colored boxes are stacked and prepared on fishing boats while carts full of ice come and go between the market stalls. Crowd voices sounds smells people colors fish people scooters carts crowd cats nets bicycles boxes people crowd crowd crowd…

Essaouira, Morocco – the colors in the fish market. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – a stall of fish. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – fishermen set up their nets. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – a fisherman repairs his net. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – looking for the best fish. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – woman covered in colorful clothes. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – a small stall. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – a great purchase. October 2024
Essaouira, Morocco – ice seller. October 2024
