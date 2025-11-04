A day’s work in the furnace of terracotta

Morocco – Sitting in a hole, shapes the earth and gives it various forms. October 2024.

A day spent in a terracotta furnace, where vases, plates, and other terracotta containers are handcrafted. It’s October, and the temperature in the furnace courtyard is around 30 degrees Celsius. In the height of summer, it easily reaches 45 degrees. The owner, sitting in a hole, shapes the earth and gives it various forms: a water vase, a plate, a cup. In a few seconds, turning on the lathe, the earth takes shape, modeled by the hands of man. The artifacts are then placed in the kiln to be fired. This operation is also done manually, with workers entering and exiting the kiln through a small opening. The objects are then colored with enamels of every color and still cooked in the kiln.

Three rooms are filled with objects of all sizes: from small cups and plates, to enormous vases that can hold more than one hundred liters of water, which in these containers stays cool for a long time, even on the hottest days. Now they just have to wait for the buyers.

Morocco – Turning on the lathe, the earth takes shape. October 2024.

Morocco – The worker prepares the material to be worked. October 2024.

Morocco – A big vase ready for sale. October 2024.

Morocco – A big vase ready for the second cooking. October 2024.

Morocco – A worker is entering in the kiln through a small opening. October 2024.

Morocco – A worker checks the product, while two colleagues are on break. October 2024.