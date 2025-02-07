The sleepers in the Sleeping City

The City sleeps, indifferent and anaesthetised passes by the less fortunate as if they were useless objects beached on benches and pavements. And it happens to me, like almost everyone else, to ignore them, not seeing them asleep in the street in the enchanted and dangerous sleep they share with the rest of the city.

We all deserve the best. Rome, Via di Porta Castello, January 14th 2025.

Instead, when I stop to look at them, and maybe take a photo, they seem to me the quintessence of the City, the sleeping distillate of the nightmare-generating sleep of reason. Or an omen to be treated, however, with a certain lightness and some dose of irony; like them one sleeps and dreams, closing one’s eyes to what is happening around us, without perceiving that one is on the same slippery slope: the dream until one wakes up is like a closed window through which one sees nothing.

And so even the suggestion of a wise Sicilian cat is cloaked in sarcastic ambiguity.

Wake and sleep. Rome, Piazza S. Silvestro, January 9th 2025.

Home, sweet home. Rome, Borgo Santo Spirito, December 7th 2024.

The eye’s nightmare. Rome, Lungotevere Lungotevere Prati, January 13th 2025.

Dreaming of a bar and a furry hat. Rome, Piazza Pio XII, November 30th 2024.

Zebra. Rome, Piazza di S. Croce in Gerusalemme, November 21th 2024.

Dreaming of the bicycle. Rome, Lungotevere Prati, January 13th 2025.

The best way to sleep is a warm grate. Rome, Via di Porta Castello, January 14th 2025.

Dreaming of Elba island. Rome, Via Cardinale A. Dell’Acqua, September 26th 2024.