The beautiful coastal landscapes of West Bengal

Landscapes of Coastal West Bengal ...

Photo of Partha Kar Partha Kar4 February 2025
Landscape#1, 01.14.2025.

West Bengal offers a wealth of beautiful landscapes for photographers. Last month, I traveled through South 24 Parganas, the coastal region of West Bengal. West Bengal is known for its rivers and abundant fish, supporting a thriving fishing industry.

My photography focused on the fishermen and their activities during this busy season. The clear sunshine in January provided ideal conditions for capturing these landscapes, or so I hoped.

Landscape#2, 01.14.2025.

Coastal West Bengal offers a wide range of photographic subjects, including its people, their activities, and portraits. The dried fish industry is particularly prominent in this area, and many people are involved in it, especially during the winter months.

However, the clear weather, sunshine, beaches, boats, and other natural elements drew me to focus on landscapes. I believe people will appreciate these images.

Landscape#3, 01.14.2025.
Landscape#4, 01.14.2025.
Landscape#5 , 01.15.2025.
Photo of Partha Kar

Partha Kar

I have been fascinated by photography since my childhood. After completing diploma in photography, I started freelancing in Kolkata,based Bengali magazines and English dailies… More »

