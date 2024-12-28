Theravada, an Athens based Buddhist center

Theravada is an Athens based Buddhist center. Mainly gathered immigrants in Athens from Srilanka. They practice their religion and follow their cultural practices.

A girl from Ceylon at a festivity. 21/04/2023

The community with a great sense of hospitality welcomes anyone who would like to join their festivities and also meditation lessons from the Greek Buddhist monk Nyanadassana. He is a writer and translator of more than ten Buddhist books in German, English, Sinhalese and Pali, and he has a lot of experience in giving lectures in English and Sinhalese (the official language of Sri Lanka).

Flower upon Buddha figure. 8/10/2023

The mission of Theravada Centre is to provide free meditation courses to the public, regardless of religion, race, social status, age, sexual preferences, gender and political views, in order to find inner serenity through peace of mind and develop friendliness towards all beings and the environment.

A Buddhist monk from Srilanka. 21/04/2023

The vision of Theravada Centre is to make the knowledge of meditation techniques available to anyone seeking to gain peace of mind, through online content, courses, books and audiovisual sources.

The peaceful coexistence of humans is based on reducing the suffering caused by negative feelings. Happy people develop their friendliness towards themselves, others and the environment they live in.

Immigrant from Srilanka wearing a local shirt with elephants. 21/04/2023

During a ceremony of the community . 27/10/2023

The Greek Buddhist monk Nyanadassana. 25/11/2023

During a ceremony of the community. 27/10/2023

During a celebration women wearing white clothes. 27/10/2023

Portrait of a Woman from Srilanka dressed typical local white clothes. 27/10/2023